Liverpool vs Arsenal Community Shield 2020: Preview, Time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details

Head-to-Head
Liverpool and Arsenal have met in the Community Shield three times. Liverpool have emerged triumphant twice (1979, 1989) with Arsenal winning the last fixture between the two sides in 2002.
Overall the two sides have met 195 times with Liverpool prevailing in 72 games to Arsenal's 69, with 54 matches ending in stalemates.
Key player
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 29 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season, will be the key for the Gunners once again at Wembley.
Aubameyang had scored both the goals to give Arsenal their 14th FA Cup in a dramatic 2-1 final Wembley win over Chelsea, and the Gunners will be eyeing an encore from him against Liverpool.
New contract?
The Gabon striker has less than a year left to run on his current deal at Emirates Stadium and coach Mikel Arteta is fully aware of the boost a new contract for Aubameyang would give the club.
"We've had some really good talks with him and his agent and I'm pretty confident that we're going to find an agreement soon. That's my feeling again," Arteta said ahead of the Community Shield tie.
Full strength
On the other hand, Liverpool will also be looking for a strong start to the season though in the last decade only two Community Shield winners -- Manchester United (2010) and Manchester City (2018) -- have gone on to win the Premier League.
Both Liverpool and Arsenal have won the Community Shield 15 times each while Manchester United, with 21 titles, holds the record for the most number of victories. Hence Jurgen Klopp is likely to field a full-strength squad as the 98th FA Cup Community Shield promises to be an exciting one.