Football Liverpool vs Man United: Red Devils secure First Consecutive League win under Ruben Amorim, Kops equal 11-year-old humbling Record

Manchester United secured their first back-to-back league win under Ruben Amorim as they beat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (October 19).

The Red Devils defeated all the odds and registered a 2-1 win at enemy territory, thus giving them a major boost in this campaign.

The opener came early in the second minute when Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo scored to put the visitors ahead 1-0. Liverpool struggled to break down United's defense initially but stayed persistent. The half ended with the visitors having their nose ahead. Liverpool came back strongly in the second half and their persistent push for an equalizer led to fruition as Cody Gakpo equalized in the 78th minute. Just when the Anfield was roaring and it looked inevitable that Liverpool would go on to win, Harry Maguire came with a bolt from the blue. With just eight minutes remaining, Maguire headed past the Liverpool goalkeeper to give the Red Devils a crucial lead again.

Man United secure first Consecutive League Win under Amorim

Manchester United have now won their first consecutive Premier League matches under Amorim, a significant moment for them. Before the international break, they won 2-0 against Sunderland, thus marking a significant tick in their objectives this season.

Liverpool slump to 4 defeats in a Row

Things are not going well for Liverpool as they have slumped to their fourth defeat in a row. Liverpool have lost three consecutive Premier League games, while they also lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League. Arne Slot's team, who are also the reigning Premier League champions, are having a tough few weeks as their last victory came on September 24 against Southampton in the EFL Cup. The last time they lost four games in a row was way back in 2014, under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers.