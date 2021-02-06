Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Telecast details

Chennai, February 6: Premier League Matchday 23’s biggest tie comes in the form of Liverpool vs Manchester City at the Anfield on Sunday (February 7).
Liverpool are short of confidence, having lost two consecutive matches at home at the hands of Burnley and Brighton, the first time in over four years that it has happened.
On the other hand, City are on fire at the moment, coming into the game with a 13 game winning streak in all competitions.
FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
Adding fuel to the fire ahead of the game, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp highlighted how fatigue has been playing a part in Liverpool’s indifferent form in the pre-match conference.
"We didn't have a break, I think City had a two-week break for COVID-19 reasons. It's really tough, it's a tough year, a tough season, I know for some teams it looks like less, but for us obviously for the reasons you know, it's tough," the German manager said.
The reigning Premier League champions are a team that cannot be written, given the quality and the mentality that this team has displayed in the past and can definitely not be written off under no circumstances but a defeat at home to the former champions would leave them needing a miracle if they are to retain the title.
This is a huge opportunity for the Reds to narrow the points gap on the current leaders and also give a confidence boost to other teams, showing that City are still beatable after racking up nine league victories in a row.
The way City are playing and the run they are on, that is clearly going to be tough as they do not seem to have many weaknesses at the moment.
Liverpool have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their clash with Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Sadio Mane all set to return to action while City will be without their talisman Kevin De Bruyne and their record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero.
Kick off time/Telecast details
The match at Anfield kicks off at 10 PM IST on Sunday with live telecast on Star Sports Network