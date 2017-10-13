Liverpool vs Manchester United: Predicted lineups

Anfield, Oct 13: After another boring international break for the Premier League fans, the league action returns this weekend with the most-waited game in England on Saturday (October 14) as Liverpool face their biggest rivals Manchester United at Anfield.
The two sides separated by just around 30 miles boast the richest history in English football over the years and whenever they face each other, it is a grand occasion for football fans all-round the world.
They share 38 League titles between them and this game still remains the most special, not only England but also in Europe.
Seven points already separate the two sides in the Premier League table, but this will be United's first real test of their title credentials and both teams will go into the biggest match in English football confident of picking up a win.
Liverpool need a victory much more desperately than their opponents after winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions, whereas undefeated Manchester United will be looking to get all three points to stay in a strong position.
Liverpool face a major blow with the news of star forward Sadio Mane being ruled out for six months with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty. Dejan Lovren pulled out of Croatia's qualifier with Finland but featured in the win over Ukraine and should be fit to start this weekend despite his recent admission about taking painkillers before every match.
Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana remain sidelined for the Reds, though, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be handed his first Premier League start for the club as a result.
Manchester United also suffered an injury blow during the international break as Marouane Fellaini sustained ligament damage for Belgium, leaving Mourinho short in midfield due to the continued absence of Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick.
Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.
Man Utd possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Matic, Herrera, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.
Match Starts at 5 PM IST.