Football Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos to bench Trent Alexander-Arnold? Probable Lineup for Champions League Clash By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 18:22 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Real Madrid are set to face English Premier League giants Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday (November 4).

The Spanish club have travelled to Merseyside as they take on the Reds at a vibrant Anfield. With a stuttering start in the season, Liverpool will be aiming to showcase their class against the Madrid outfit.

The match also adds an extra edge as Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to face his former club. The England right back left Liverpool in the summer, a move which hasn't been taken kindly by the Kop.

As Liverpool face Real Madrid, the Spanish team's lineup has been allegedly revealed, as reports suggest Alexander-Arnold may start the match from the bench. As per Spanish outlet Marca, Xabi Alonso is set to put the former Liverpool player on the bench and he may come on in the second half.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool after winning multiple titles with them, and ahead of his Anfield return, the England player's mural also got vandalized. The right back has started just 5 matches for Real so far, and is set to remain on the bench for this encounter as well. Federico Valverde is set to start as the makeshift right back for Real Madrid for this match.

On the other hand, Vinicius Jr, who had an open confrontation with Alonso in Real Madrid's 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona, looks set to start. Jude Bellingham is expected to play an advanced role with Eduardo Camavinga tucked in midfield. Kylian Mbappe, who has netted 19 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid, is set to lead the line at Anfield.

Real Madrid Probable Lineup vs Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler; Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe.