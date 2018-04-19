Liverpool target Juventus superstar

Bengaluru, April 19: Premier League giants Liverpool are rumoured to be considering a £90million bid for Paulo Dybala this summer.
The Juventus forward looks set to spark a transfer scramble at the end of this season and Liverpool are said to be on red alert as well as a host of other clubs in Europe.
The Italian media claim that the Argentina star is on Liverpool’s radar as the Reds aim on strengthening their attack which has been on fire this season with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all in great form.
Mediaset Premium say Liverpool are keen to sign Dybala when the transfer window reopens. The Reds have money in the bank from Coutinho's sale, having pocketed a huge £142million from his sale.
Jurgen Klopp is reportedly still on the lookout for a full-time replacement for Philippe Coutinho, whom he sold to Barcelona back in January and Dybala has emerged as a target.
Klopp is also allegedly wary of the potential departure of Mo Salah, with Real Madrid said to be interested in his signature.
However, it will be really hard for the Champions League holders to lure Mo Salah just after one season upon his arrival at Anfield.
Dybala could add a new dimension to Liverpool's already potent attack. The Argentine is a complete forward with an eye for passes and can score plenty of goals as well.
He is a player who can change a game on his own.
Reports say Juventus are already preparing for his departure and are eying a move for Atletico Madrid hitman Antoine Griezmann.
Yet Liverpool face a fight to prise the player away fron Juventus.
Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the race for Dybala's signature and they all have the financial prowess as Liverpool do.
Liverpool's net spending in the past few years have been very low and the profits are on the rise. They have already pocketed the most amount of money from Champions League revenue this season and are dreaming on winning their sixth Champions League title.
Things are going exactly as planned for the Reds and it is the perfect time for them to make a statement by signing a player of Dybala's caliber who is wanted by the big boys of Europe.
