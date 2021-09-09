Liverpool want La Liga star, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 9: As per rumours in England, Liverpool have identified Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler as the ideal player to replace Georginio Wijnaldum who left the Reds this summer on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain.
The Dutchman was a key figure for Jurgen Klopp's side during his stay at Anfield, but the Merseyside giants failed to replace him this summer following his departure.
It is believed that the Reds decided not to pursue a move for a midfield player because of their financial constraints and instead kept their faith in youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones to fill the void.
Despite the fact that Liverpool have a pretty solid midfield in terms of both depth and quality, it is believed that Klopp could be still in search of a new midfielder next summer with the likes of James Milner, Thiago and Jordan Henderson entering the twilight years of their respective careers.
And, Soler seems to be the perfect player for Klopp's high-pressing and high-intensity system and also has a typical profile for a Liverpool target. The Reds usually target players around the age of 24 when they are set to reach their peak and Soler is a perfect match.
Over the last few years, Liverpool have had one of the most versatile players ever to grace the game in the form of Milner, but the English international is 35 right now and even though he still looks to have plenty of football left in him, the Reds should start looking for someone worthy of filling in his shoes.
And, Soler has the kind of work ethic needed to replace Milner in the long run. The Spanish international looks natural anywhere in midfield, be it at the centre or on either flank.
Soler made his international debut for Spain this month and scored in both the two games he played for La Furia Roja. He has been in flying form for his club as well with three strikes in as many appearances this campaign.
He has been at Valencia throughout his career and has been a rare shining light for the club in their dark times. He had his best season last time out with 11 La Liga goals and eight assists in 32 games and was still let down by his team as they could only manage a 13th-placed finish.
Soler has a €150 million (£125 million) release clause in his contract with Los Murcielagos but the club are going through a really difficult period financially. And, it is believed that they would be willing to sell every player of their squad for the right price including star players like Soler.
A fee around £25-30 million could be enough to convince Valencia to sell the dynamic midfielder and for that price, he could be the next masterstroke from Klopp and his transfer team.