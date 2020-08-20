Liverpool want Schalke star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Premier League champions Liverpool are not expected to be as busy as most of their rivals this summer and it is hardly a surprise. They absolutely cruised to the Premier League title this season and hardly have any weaknesses in their squad.
However, the Reds have garnered a reputation of being one of the most shrewd clubs in the transfer market who always look for bargain deals and thanks to their flawless data analytics and scouting team, most of their signings under Jurgen Klopp have been fantastic.
A player who has been strongly linked with Liverpool in recent weeks in Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie and here we will try to analyze the player and how he would suit Liverpool.
Style of play
According to the player himself, his style of play is about winning the ball and looking to play it. However, Weston McKennie is much beyond just that. He indeed is a very skilful player with a variety of qualities in his locker.
The 21-year-old USA international is comfortable playing both in a two-man and a three-man midfield and while his priority is about breaking up opponent's play, he is capable of much more. The American midfielder is particularly adept at anticipating a developing attack and stepping in to intercept the ball. Also, the 21-year-old is extremely impressive on the ball and is a player who loves to press. He is also quite strong physically and also excellent in the air thanks to his well-build frame of 6'1".
Versatility
Throughout his career, McKennie has played in central midfield, defensive midfield, centre back, right back, attacking midfield, right-wing and even as a centre-forward. Such versatility is incredible especially for someone so young. Liverpool currently have one of the most versatile footballers to have ever graced the game in James Milner.
The 34-year-old is an absolute manager's dream but Jurgen Klopp won't have the luxury to have the Englishman in his books for too long as the former Aston Villa star is quickly approaching the end of his career. From what it seems, McKennie could prove to be a long-term replacement of Milner if Liverpool can make this deal happen.
A good deal?
Liverpool particularly are in no need to add more midfielders to the squad as they seem quite stuffed up with options in the middle of the park. However, they are still being strongly linked with a sensational move for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara. It could indicate a change in the system at Anfield in the near future which could be more midfield heavy. Also, thanks to McKennie's versatility, he would be an immense addition to the Liverpool squad. Just aged 21, he could develop into a crucial player for Liverpool in the future.