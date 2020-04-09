Liverpool want Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, a good deal?

Bengaluru, April 9: Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his defence. The Brazilian stopper is also wanted by a host of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid but the Reds are, reportedly, leading the race.
The 27-year-old joined Sevilla last summer only from Ligue 1 side Nantes and has a mammoth £65m release clause in his contract. With interest from Liverpool as well as the three biggest clubs, the Brazilian is likely to be one of the most in-demand players in the summer. He would certainly be a welcome addition to Liverpool and in this article, we will discuss the reasons.
Dejan Lovren replacement
Since signing for Liverpool back in 2014, Dejan Lovren has been a loyal and committed servant to the club despite often being heavily criticised by the fans and the media. Now 30 years of age, the Croatian international looks to be on his way out of the club in the summer in search of regular playing time.
The former Southampton defender has attracted a lot of interest from around the continent with a club like Arsenal, Spurs, Roma among others tracking him. Liverpool will need a quality replacement of the 57-time capped Croatian international and Carlos could prove to be a more than adequate one.
Carlos is a no-nonsense defender
Unlike most modern defenders of the game who try to do the fancy stuff, Carlos is a no-nonsense defender. With a frame of 6'1", he is pretty imposing both on the ground as well as in the air. The 27-year-old has won 58% of aerial duels while achieving a tackling success rate of 79%.
Both are significantly higher than any of the defenders Liverpool have right now barring Virgil van Dijk. In fact, the only defenders with better stats in the Premier League are van Dijk, Alderweireld and Söyüncü. Adding such a defender to their ranks will improve the Liverpool backline significantly.
Master of playing out of defence
In the system Liverpool usually plays, their central defenders have to assured on the ball and must have an excellent eye for a pass. Virgil van Dijk is a master of it when it comes to creating chances from central defence while the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are not much behind either. Diego Carlos is also a natural passer which makes him perfect for Liverpool.
The 27-year-old has recorded a passing success rate of 82% this season and has made more number of passes than any other Sevilla footballer. Just like Virgil van Dijk, Carlos can spray excellent long balls into the channels to the attacking players and is not shy of bursting upfield with the ball either.
Carlos looks like a perfect defender for Jurgen Klopp's system and the Reds should definitely compete with the Spanish trio of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for his signature.