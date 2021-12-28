Football
Liverpool want West Ham star, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, December 28: As per rumours in England, Liverpool are interested in West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen as well as Leeds United star Raphinha as they look to bolster their attack.

With their star trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all entering the final 18 months of their contract, it is believed that the Reds are monitoring the progress of both attackers as they look to build for the future.

Both the players have been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in the recent months and the Reds still maintain a firm interest in both.

Both the players are typically left footed right wingers and play similar roles for their respective clubs and are of the same age. Both of them have been in blistering form for their respective clubs this campaign and it would be highly unlikely that the Reds will sign both.

It will certainly be a choice between the two of them and will be a difficult one for Jurgen Klopp to make considering both players look tailor made for his system.

One big advantage Bowen has over his Leeds United counterpart is that he qualifies as a home grown player, something every top club desperately looks for. He just celebrated his 25th birthday on December 20th and has his best days ahead of him. He is already proven in the Premier League and that is a big plus considering he won't be needing any extra time to adapt to the conditions in the top tier of English football.

Bowen has five goals and seven assists to his name this season in 26 appearances across all competitions and has been a key part of West Ham's progress over the past couple of years. Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted that he appreciates the fleet-footed winger a lot and it sparked a lot of controversy but the rumour has refused to die down.

In recent years, Liverpool have successfully adapted the strategy of signing players from the Premier League before they reach their peak. Jurgen Klopp is a master art when it comes to helping good players reach their absolute best and Bowen can certainly follow the footsteps of players like Andrew Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah among others to reach his next level. If available for the right price, Bowen would be a wise addition to the Liverpool and he can potentially serve as a long-term successor of Mohamed Salah.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 9:35 [IST]
