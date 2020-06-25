Liverpool want world-class midfielder, what it would mean

Kolkata, June 25: Liverpool have been linked with yet another high-profile player with reports in Germany claiming that the Reds have expressed their interest in Bayern Munich superstar Thiago Alcantara.
The 29-year-old has been a serial winner of trophies throughout his career both in Spain with Barcelona and in Germany with Bayern.
It is claimed that the Brazil-born Spanish international is looking for a new adventure and the Premier League interests him.
And, with his contract at Allianz Arena expiring next summer, it has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are looking to offer him the opportunity to conquer English football.
Here, we will discuss what exactly Thiago would add to Liverpool.
Creativity at the base
Thiago is the kind of player every top team in the world would love to have at the base of their midfield and Liverpool, would certainly do with such an experienced winner in their side. With someone like Thiago in midfield, Klopp will enjoy much more creativity through the middle and can opt for a significant tweak in tactics.
Taking to the next level
Thiago moved to Bayern at a time when they were going through a transition period and he played a key role in ensuring that the Bavarian giants pass that phase with flying colours. Liverpool are going through a similar phase right now and if they do the right things, they can be the dominant force in English football for many years to come. With someone like Thiago, Liverpool can ensure that they can retain their position at the top for a few years to come even if the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea or Manchester United improve significantly.
Transfer strategy
Liverpool's strategy in the transfer market is quite obvious. They hardly go for already world-class players, albeit there have been exceptions such as Fabinho or Alisson Becker. Thiago's move to Anfield might come with some collateral damage like losing Naby Keita or Marko Grujic or probably Gini Wijnaldum but it would still be a step in the right direction no matter how ruthless it might seem.