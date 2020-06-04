Liverpool winger Harry Wilson linked with Leeds, what should be his decision?

London, June 4: Harry Wilson has fueled speculations that he could be on his way out of Liverpool in the summer by admitting that he has a decision to make regarding his future. With Leeds United, who looks destined for promotion to the Premier League, interested in his services, it is indeed a golden opportunity for the Wales international to finally represent a major club in England on a weekly basis.
The Whites are although not the only club who seem to be interested in the 23-year-old with Newcastle United, Leicester City and Bournemouth also registering their interest in the winger. Aged 23 now, Wilson has been at Liverpool since he was eight years of age but has only made one solitary senior appearance for the Reds till date back in January 2017 in the FA Cup.
He has passed every test, Liverpool gave him, with flying colours having impressed in the Under 21 Premier League as well as during every loan spell out of the club. This has been his first season in the Premier League while on loan at struggling Bournemouth and he has arguably been the best player for the Cherries for the majority of the campaign.
However, there seems to be no place for the Welshman at Anfield. Wilson's Liverpool career came under further threat when the Reds signed Japanese international Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg in January. Minamino, who is predominantly a right-winger and also capable of playing as a number ten, has been used in Firmino's role in the Brazilian's absence but can also provide cover on the right flank as well.
With Adam Lallana likely to depart in the summer with his contract expiry and Xherdan Shaqiri also potentially on his way out, Klopp might very well see Wilson filling in as a replacement of the duo along with his fellow academy graduate Curtis Jones but at the age of 23, it would wise for Wilson for not settling for a place on the bench.
He can potentially be the star player of Leeds United who themselves have a rich heritage in English football as well and that would serve his development better. Premier League champions-elect Liverpool are likely to strengthen further in attack this summer with RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner strongly linked with a move to Anfield and that would add further competition for Wilson.
With so many players potentially in front of him in the pecking order, Liverpool might be looking to loan Wilson out once again but that would be the worst move for the young winger's career. He badly needs to settle at a club finally and come out on this never-ending cycle of loans.
It is indeed very unfortunate for a talented player like him to have never gotten a chance to showcase it for his boyhood club but the 23-year-old needs to accept it sooner or later. The sooner he realizes it, the better it would be for his individual career.