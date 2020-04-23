Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lockdown Diaries: La Liga players continue to keep up their spirits online

By
Gareth Bale
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale posted a photo remembering his iconic Copa del Rey final winner over Barcelona.

Bengaluru, April 23: Though Spain is currently in a state of lockdown for more than a month due to the threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the La Liga players are still keeping themselves busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world.  

From sharing workout routines to cooking recipes, the La Liga players continue to keep up their spirits through their activities online as they try to engage with football fans across Spain and beyond.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a look at what exactly the La Liga players have been upto in the past week.

Banter between rivals

Social media is a great place for banter between rivals and this week has been no different. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale posted a photo remembering his iconic Copa del Rey final winner over Barcelona back in 2014 and his 'victim' that day, Marc Bartra - then a Barcelona defender, now at Real Betis - replied asking to be tagged!

Nothing like a bit of good humour among players who are rivals on the pitch and friends off it. Especially from Bartra, who's known for his online banter.

Football sticker

Football cards and stickers have long been a tradition among fans around the world and Panini have created a rather unique collection recently. Blank versions of the classic stickers have been launched for kids from around the world to colour in, available for download online.

Several La Liga players have been involved in sharing this initiative, with Athletic Club's Aritz Aduriz, RCD Mallorca's Salva Sevilla and Real Betis' Borja Iglesias among those to share their excitement.

Special night at Anfield

Atletico de Madrid players and fans are still on a high after their epic UEFA Champions League last 16 victory over Liverpool.

While over a month may have passed since that famous night at Anfield, double goal scorer Marcos Llorente spent time reminiscing with Spanish TV and Atleti fan David Broncano who won his match shirt at a charity auction to raise funds for the Red Cross.

Working out with intensity

As has been the case from day one of the shutdown in Spain, players have been working hard to maintain their fitness levels.

Impressive videos continue to be shared by players from around La Liga, showing off their intensity in their improvised workout areas. Las Palmas player Tana, for one, has stolen the show by sharing a sped-up video of his fitness plan.

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 8:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue