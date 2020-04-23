Lockdown Diaries: La Liga players continue to keep up their spirits online

|
Banter between rivals
Social media is a great place for banter between rivals and this week has been no different. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale posted a photo remembering his iconic Copa del Rey final winner over Barcelona back in 2014 and his 'victim' that day, Marc Bartra - then a Barcelona defender, now at Real Betis - replied asking to be tagged!
Nothing like a bit of good humour among players who are rivals on the pitch and friends off it. Especially from Bartra, who's known for his online banter.
Football sticker
Football cards and stickers have long been a tradition among fans around the world and Panini have created a rather unique collection recently. Blank versions of the classic stickers have been launched for kids from around the world to colour in, available for download online.
Several La Liga players have been involved in sharing this initiative, with Athletic Club's Aritz Aduriz, RCD Mallorca's Salva Sevilla and Real Betis' Borja Iglesias among those to share their excitement.
Special night at Anfield
Atletico de Madrid players and fans are still on a high after their epic UEFA Champions League last 16 victory over Liverpool.
While over a month may have passed since that famous night at Anfield, double goal scorer Marcos Llorente spent time reminiscing with Spanish TV and Atleti fan David Broncano who won his match shirt at a charity auction to raise funds for the Red Cross.
Working out with intensity
As has been the case from day one of the shutdown in Spain, players have been working hard to maintain their fitness levels.
Impressive videos continue to be shared by players from around La Liga, showing off their intensity in their improvised workout areas. Las Palmas player Tana, for one, has stolen the show by sharing a sped-up video of his fitness plan.