Lockdown Diaries: La Liga players take a trip down the memory lane on social media

By
Barcelona
Several La Liga players looked back on momentous occasions on social media.

Bengaluru, May 20: Though Spain continues to be in a state of lockdown necessitated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, most of the Li Liga players are keeping themselves busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world, especially through the social media platforms.

The past week has seen La Liga players back in training at their club facilities and from Monday (May 18), the teams started training in groups of no more than ten ahead of the return of competitive football in Spain. Yet La Liga players, coaches and staff are still staying at home as much as possible.

Coronavirus in sport: La Liga to resume group training

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a look at the some of the activities that La Liga players have been doing as they stay at home to help stop the spread of the dreaded virus.

Looking back on past glories

May usually marks the end of the Spanish football season, meaning that it is a month with a host of anniversaries, be they epic finals or dramatic final matchdays. Several La Liga players and icons looked back on momentous occasions this week.

Iker Casillas reflected on Real Madrid's 2001/02 Champions League title (the one with that goal from Zidane), Andres Iniesta remembered Barcelona's own win in the same competition in 2005/06, Saul Niguez looked back on Atletico Madrid's 2012/13 Copa del Rey triumph and Diego Godín recalled his dramatic title-clinching goal for Atleti from the 2013/14 La Liga season.

Watching football!

Competitive top-flight football is back, with Germany's Bundesliga having returned. This is exciting news for the entire footballing community and La Liga players have been tuning in, ahead of the planned return of Spain's own professional leagues in June.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen even tweeted his support for his former side Borussia Monchengladbach, in response to a post from Barcelona's account asking which German side their followers would be backing.

Connecting with fans

Throughout this period of lockdown, La Liga players have been reaching out and connecting with their fans virtually.

This is continuing and heart-warming scenes are still taking place around the country. That was the case this week when Real Betis captain Joaquin sent a video message to a young fan called Ander.

Social distancing guidelines

Now is not the time for complacency when it comes to following the guidelines that have been set out by the authorities in order to beat the coronavirus. Throughout this pandemic, La Liga clubs and players have done an excellent job of helping to promote responsible behaviour and they are continuing to do so.

Sevilla FC, for example, called for their followers to keep respecting social distancing guidelines by sharing a photo of this practice being followed at a training session.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
