Lockdown Diaries: La Liga players take a trip down the memory lane on social media

Looking back on past glories
May usually marks the end of the Spanish football season, meaning that it is a month with a host of anniversaries, be they epic finals or dramatic final matchdays. Several La Liga players and icons looked back on momentous occasions this week.
Iker Casillas reflected on Real Madrid's 2001/02 Champions League title (the one with that goal from Zidane), Andres Iniesta remembered Barcelona's own win in the same competition in 2005/06, Saul Niguez looked back on Atletico Madrid's 2012/13 Copa del Rey triumph and Diego Godín recalled his dramatic title-clinching goal for Atleti from the 2013/14 La Liga season.
Watching football!
Competitive top-flight football is back, with Germany's Bundesliga having returned. This is exciting news for the entire footballing community and La Liga players have been tuning in, ahead of the planned return of Spain's own professional leagues in June.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen even tweeted his support for his former side Borussia Monchengladbach, in response to a post from Barcelona's account asking which German side their followers would be backing.
Connecting with fans
Throughout this period of lockdown, La Liga players have been reaching out and connecting with their fans virtually.
This is continuing and heart-warming scenes are still taking place around the country. That was the case this week when Real Betis captain Joaquin sent a video message to a young fan called Ander.
Social distancing guidelines
Now is not the time for complacency when it comes to following the guidelines that have been set out by the authorities in order to beat the coronavirus. Throughout this pandemic, La Liga clubs and players have done an excellent job of helping to promote responsible behaviour and they are continuing to do so.
Sevilla FC, for example, called for their followers to keep respecting social distancing guidelines by sharing a photo of this practice being followed at a training session.