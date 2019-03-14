Football

Loris Karius to take legal action against Besiktas over unpaid wages

By
Loris Karius

Bengaluru, March 14: Liverpool loanee Loris Karius' troubled time at Besiktas continues as the shot-stopper now has taken legal action against loan club Besiktas over unpaid wages, according to reports.

Karius signed a two-year loan deal with the Turkish side last summer, contemplating to resurrect his career after the disastrous Champions League final when he made two unusual errors in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Sadly, his form has not gone up. He has been heavily criticised by supporters, and last week his manager Senol Gunes also slammed the player. Gunes claimed that he was only picking him because there is no alternative as he 'lacks motivation’.

Now in another unfavourable turn of events, it has emerged that Karius' agent has contacted FIFA last month to complain about the 25-year-old's unpaid wages around £1 million of four months.

The German shot-stopper, reportedly, did not receive the money since October and requested the club to pay it by February. They were reportedly given a 10-day deadline to pay the money, however, it still has not happened, and the German keeper's agent now has chosen to knock the door of football's governing body.

FIFA has confirmed it has been contacted by the player, however, said it would not comment further as investigations are in progress.

Should find guilty, it could result in points deduction of or a potential ban from international competitions for the Turkish side.

Liverpool are believed to be aware of his position but reportedly they have no plans to cut short his loan spell, hoping the matters to be resolved internally.

Besiktas are contracted to pay £15m for Karius after the loan spell is up in 2020, however, looking at the circumstances it doesn’t seem like something they’ll be willing to do now.

Karius has made 26 appearances for Besiktas since heading to Turkey last summer. But with only five clean sheets in 21 league matches and so many off-field antics, his new career away from the Premier League certainly has proven to be difficult.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
