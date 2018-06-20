Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Arsenal target Torreira has left for €30m, says Sampdoria chief

Posted By:
Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira
Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira

London, June 20: Lucas Torreira has edged closer to a reported move to Arsenal with Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero announcing the Uruguay midfielder has left for €30million.

Torreira, who was a second-half substitute in Uruguay's World Cup Group A opener against Egypt, would become the third signing under new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery following the arrival of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno at Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old played 36 times for Sampdoria in 2017-18, scoring four goals as the club finished 10th in Serie A, and Ferrero picked him out when explaining how the club makes money by developing players.

"Torreira has left for €30million," Ferrera told Tuttomercatoweb. "I bought him from Pescara when no one believed.

"We bet and we won, paying just €3million. The money that comes in is used to keep the club going.

"Sampdoria is a stepping stone. It's a family-run club and that allows players to grow up.

"It's normal they have aspirations to play for big clubs, but I do not need to sell out."

Should the deal go through, Torreira would fill the gap in Arsenal's squad left by Jack Wilshere, who announced he would be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue