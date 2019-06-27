Football

Torreira insists he is 'very happy' at Arsenal amid AC Milan speculation

By Opta
Arsenal star Lucas Torreira

London, June 27: Lucas Torreira has cooled speculation linking him with a move to AC Milan, adamant he is very happy at Arsenal despite a difficult adaptation period.

Torreira joined the Gunners last year from Sampdoria, with Arsenal paying a reported £26million for the Uruguay international.

He enjoyed a generally promising debut campaign in England, with his all-action style suiting Arsenal given their lack of such a player over the previous seasons.

But Milan had been rumoured as an interested party and those stories intensified in recent days after Torreira – away on international duty at the Copa America – said he preferred life in Italy to England.

However, the 23-year-old is adamant he is in no rush to leave.

"About AC Milan's interest, I don't know much," he told reporters on Wednesday (June 26). "This matter was generated due to my statements made in a press conference in Montevideo.

"No one has called me from Milan. Nowadays, I'm at Arsenal, one of the greatest teams in the world.

"You all know it has been complicated for me, I'm from a little town and now playing in the Premier League, but I'm happy and proud of being part of Arsenal.

"I made that statement about how hard it has been adapting in England, because it's not easy to arrive in a country where you don't know the language, where it is hard to talk to your team-mates, it's not easy at all.

"But I'm very happy and I don't think about anything else besides Arsenal. At the moment, I'm with my national team, I want to be focused on that.

"I don't know what can happen in the future. Today, I'm an Arsenal player. I prefer to talk about Arsenal due to respect to their fans and my team-mates as well."

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
