Football Luis Enrique Dedicates Paris Saint-Germain Victory To Kimpembe After Emotional Farewell

Paris Saint-Germain's recent triumph over Lens was dedicated to Presnel Kimpembe, who bid farewell to the club's fans at Parc des Princes. PSG maintained their flawless start in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 victory, thanks to Bradley Barcola's two goals. After the match, supporters had the chance to say goodbye to Kimpembe, who moved to Qatar SC after securing eight Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League win with PSG.

Kimpembe's departure was marked by a grand tribute. A large tifo was displayed in his honour, and he received a guard of honour from his former teammates. They wore shirts with the message 'Merci Presko' as a token of appreciation for his contributions. Luis Enrique acknowledged the challenges of playing post-international break but expressed satisfaction in dedicating the win to Kimpembe.

Kimpembe, joined by his three children on the pitch, appeared emotional as he ended his two-decade-long journey with PSG. He addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude for the experiences and values gained during his time at the club. "It's not easy for me today," he said, "but I wanted to say thank you for all the emotions you have brought me at this club."

Luis Enrique praised Kimpembe's impact on PSG, highlighting his significance to both teammates and fans. "He has been an incredible player for the club," Enrique stated during a press conference. The coach also noted how difficult it can be to perform well immediately after international breaks.

Kimpembe shared heartfelt words with supporters, reflecting on his years at PSG. He expressed pride in wearing the jersey and upholding its values and colours. "I spent years of madness with you," he remarked, emphasising how honoured he felt being part of such memorable moments.

The occasion was not just about football but also about celebrating Kimpembe's legacy at PSG. His emotional speech resonated with many as he thanked everyone who supported him throughout his career. "I'm very proud to have made you all happy," he added, acknowledging especially his family and mother.

PSG's victory over Lens served as a fitting tribute to Kimpembe's dedication and achievements at the club. The event highlighted not only his footballing prowess but also the deep connection he shared with fans and teammates alike.

As PSG continues their season, Kimpembe's departure marks an end of an era while paving way for new beginnings both for him and the club. His contributions will be remembered fondly by those who witnessed his journey firsthand.

The match against Lens was more than just another game; it symbolised gratitude towards a player whose influence extended beyond mere statistics or trophies won during his tenure at PSG.