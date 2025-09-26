English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Luis Enrique Assures PSG Fans Amid Injury Concerns Ahead Of Barcelona Clash

Luis Enrique expresses confidence in Paris Saint-Germain's ability to cope with injuries, including Marquinhos, ahead of key matches against Auxerre and Barcelona. Despite setbacks, he emphasises the team's depth and readiness.

By

Paris Saint-Germain's manager, Luis Enrique, remains unfazed by the team's growing injury list. Captain Marquinhos is the latest to be sidelined after a thigh injury during their recent match against Marseille. This setback comes as PSG prepares for crucial games against Auxerre and Barcelona. Despite these challenges, Enrique maintains a calm approach, emphasising adaptability and resilience in facing such situations.

Marquinhos' absence is a significant blow for PSG, especially with upcoming matches against Auxerre and Barcelona. The captain's injury adds to the list of sidelined players, including Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele. These players are currently undergoing rehabilitation and are unlikely to participate in the next two fixtures. Enrique remains optimistic about managing these challenges effectively.

PSG Faces Injury Challenges Before Barcelona Match

Despite losing to Marseille recently, PSG had a memorable week with Ousmane Dembele winning the Ballon d'Or. Dembele became the sixth French player to receive this honour, joining legends like Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane. "We are also the best team in the world and we are proud of that," said Enrique about Dembele's achievement.

PSG currently sits second in Ligue 1 behind Monaco due to goal difference. They face Auxerre next, who are tenth in the standings after two wins and three losses. Auxerre aims for their best start since 2004-05 if they secure another victory soon. Meanwhile, Vitinha has been impressive for PSG this season with his line-breaking passes.

Auxerre's Lassine Sinayoko has been notable too. He has scored twice against PSG before and contributed significantly in recent matches with goals and assists. Sinayoko's performance will be crucial as Auxerre seeks to improve their standing in Ligue 1.

Match Predictions: PSG vs Auxerre

Historically, PSG has dominated matches against Auxerre in Ligue 1. They have faced each other 68 times with PSG winning 29 of those encounters. In recent years, Auxerre has struggled at Parc des Princes with only three wins from 14 away games against PSG this century.

The probability of a PSG victory stands at 77.5%, while Auxerre has a mere 9.5% chance of winning according to Opta statistics. A draw is considered slightly more likely at 13%. Despite being second in Ligue 1 currently, PSG is expected to bounce back strongly from their recent defeat.

PSG aims to extend their scoring streak at home in Ligue 1 to a record-breaking run of consecutive games with goals scored. This determination reflects their ambition despite current challenges on and off the field.

Story first published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 20:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out