Luis Enrique Assures PSG Fans Amid Injury Concerns Ahead Of Barcelona Clash
Published: Friday, September 26, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain's manager, Luis Enrique, remains unfazed by the team's growing injury list. Captain Marquinhos is the latest to be sidelined after a thigh injury during their recent match against Marseille. This setback comes as PSG prepares for crucial games against Auxerre and Barcelona. Despite these challenges, Enrique maintains a calm approach, emphasising adaptability and resilience in facing such situations.

Marquinhos' absence is a significant blow for PSG, especially with upcoming matches against Auxerre and Barcelona. The captain's injury adds to the list of sidelined players, including Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele. These players are currently undergoing rehabilitation and are unlikely to participate in the next two fixtures. Enrique remains optimistic about managing these challenges effectively.

Despite losing to Marseille recently, PSG had a memorable week with Ousmane Dembele winning the Ballon d'Or. Dembele became the sixth French player to receive this honour, joining legends like Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane. "We are also the best team in the world and we are proud of that," said Enrique about Dembele's achievement.

PSG currently sits second in Ligue 1 behind Monaco due to goal difference. They face Auxerre next, who are tenth in the standings after two wins and three losses. Auxerre aims for their best start since 2004-05 if they secure another victory soon. Meanwhile, Vitinha has been impressive for PSG this season with his line-breaking passes.

Auxerre's Lassine Sinayoko has been notable too. He has scored twice against PSG before and contributed significantly in recent matches with goals and assists. Sinayoko's performance will be crucial as Auxerre seeks to improve their standing in Ligue 1.

Match Predictions: PSG vs Auxerre

Historically, PSG has dominated matches against Auxerre in Ligue 1. They have faced each other 68 times with PSG winning 29 of those encounters. In recent years, Auxerre has struggled at Parc des Princes with only three wins from 14 away games against PSG this century.

The probability of a PSG victory stands at 77.5%, while Auxerre has a mere 9.5% chance of winning according to Opta statistics. A draw is considered slightly more likely at 13%. Despite being second in Ligue 1 currently, PSG is expected to bounce back strongly from their recent defeat.

PSG aims to extend their scoring streak at home in Ligue 1 to a record-breaking run of consecutive games with goals scored. This determination reflects their ambition despite current challenges on and off the field.