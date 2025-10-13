Which Franchise T20 Leagues can Virat Kohli play Immediately if he retires from IPL?

Football Luis Suarez Reaches Milestone Of 600 Career Goals In Inter Miami Victory Luis Suarez celebrated scoring his 600th career goal during Inter Miami's win against Atlanta United. This achievement reflects his remarkable journey across various clubs and national teams. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Luis Suarez reached a significant milestone by scoring his 600th career goal during Inter Miami's victory over Atlanta United. In the MLS match on Saturday, Suarez netted Miami's third goal in a 4-0 win. This goal marked his 42nd for the club in 82 appearances, bringing his total to 600 goals for both club and country.

Suarez expressed his disbelief at this achievement, stating, "If I say that I dreamed it, I'm lying. I never thought I'd achieve something like this in my career." He extended gratitude to all clubs, teammates, coaches, officials, family, and fans who contributed to this accomplishment.

Suarez began his professional journey with Nacional in Uruguay and returned there for the 2022-23 season. Over two spells at Nacional, he scored 20 goals in 51 matches. His European adventure started at Groningen, where he netted 15 times in 37 games.

Ajax was Suarez's next destination, where he found the back of the net 111 times in 159 appearances. This impressive form caught Liverpool's attention in 2011. During three-and-a-half seasons with Liverpool, Suarez scored 82 goals across 133 matches.

After Liverpool, Suarez joined Barcelona and formed a lethal attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar. At Barcelona, he scored an impressive 198 goals before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2020. In Madrid, he helped secure a LaLiga title while scoring 34 goals in 83 games.

Suarez then spent a year at Brazilian club Gremio, adding another 29 goals to his tally before reuniting with Messi and former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.

International Achievements

On the international stage, Suarez is Uruguay's top scorer with 69 goals from 143 appearances. His prolific scoring record has been consistent throughout his career. Overall, Suarez has played in a total of 1,025 matches, maintaining an average of 0.58 goals per game.

This remarkable journey highlights Suarez's enduring talent and dedication across various leagues and teams worldwide.