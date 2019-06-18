Football

Suarez: Who wouldn't want to enjoy players like Neymar?

By Opta
Luis Suarez would welcome back Neymar to Barcelona
Rio de Janeiro, June 18: Luis Suarez would seemingly welcome Neymar back to Barcelona, recalling one of the best years of his career alongside the Brazilian and Lionel Messi.

Neymar, 27, is linked with a return to the La Liga champions, two years after making a €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international spent four seasons at Barca before his move, including winning a treble in 2014-15.

Suarez said he would be happy to see Neymar, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, back at Camp Nou.

"I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second best in the world, Neymar," the Uruguay international told RAC1 on Monday (June 17).

"For me, it was one of the best moments I've ever lived, won the treble."

Suarez added: "Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney?

"But he belongs to PSG and these are things that are always talked about during the market."

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 6:11 [IST]
