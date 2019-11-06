Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lyon 3-1 Benfica: Depay continues fine Champions League form in home win

By Patric Ridge
Memphis Depay struck for Lyon
Memphis Depay struck for Lyon

Lisbon, November 6: Lyon's resurgence under Rudi Garcia continued as the Ligue 1 club recorded a 3-1 Champions League triumph over Benfica.

Having lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Lisbon, Lyon put themselves in control when they moved into a 2-0 lead after 33 minutes of Tuesday's Group G encounter.

Depay's strike saw him become the first Lyon player since 2002 to score in four successive Champions League fixtures, with Joachim Andersen having headed the hosts into an early lead.

Substitute Haris Seferovic dragged Benfica back into contention with a VAR-awarded goal, but Lyon restored their two-goal cushion through Bertrand Traore, his superb effort in the final minute making sure Garcia's side moved within two points of group leaders RB Leipzig, who had won at Zenit earlier in the day.

Lyon went ahead within four minutes - Andersen meeting Leo Dubois' wonderful first-time cross and powering in the opener.

Benfica were dealt a further blow soon after, Ferro taken off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment for a head injury sustained in a collision with team-mate Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Garcia's side had their second just after the half-hour, Depay tucking home on the volley after fantastic work from Houssem Aouar.

Benfica managed to stem the tide prior to the interval, however, and Anthony Lopes had to react swiftly to prevent Chiquinho hauling one back and then denying Seferovic after the interval.

With Depay subbed off at half-time due to injury, Jeff Reine-Adelaide almost curled in a sensational third for Lyon before Seferovic struck in the 76th minute, with the goal awarded after a check for offside.

However, Lyon substitute Traore having the final say, leaving Benfica planted to the bottom of Group G.

More UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LYN 3 - 1 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue