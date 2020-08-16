Lyon president pays tribute to Rudi Garcia after shock Man City scalp

Lisbon, August 16: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas paid tribute to coach Rudi Garcia following the surprise 3-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Manchester City.
The Ligue 1 side were outsiders for the contest in Lisbon despite progressing past Juventus in the previous round, but they produced a memorable victory.
Maxwel Cornet opened the scoring in the first half as City appeared uneasy with Guardiola's altered set-up and starting XI, choosing to go with a back three.
Kevin De Bruyne levelled deep into the second period, but howlers from Ederson led to Moussa Dembele netting twice in the closing stages to secure a famous win for Lyon.
It takes them to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years and Aulas believes the achievement vindicates the decision to appoint Garcia in October after a shambolic start to the season under Sylvinho.
"It's a huge achievement, well done to Rudi, Juninho [Pernambucano, sporting director] and to the players who were magnificent," an emotional Aulas told RMC Sport.
What a #UCL shift from @MDembele_10! ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/vyBGUVNv4R— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
"We are living fantastic moments, I'm very happy. It's great to have been able to string together a qualification against Juve and then against City.
"We know they [Juve and City] are fantastic powers. We feel that normally this team [City] should have progressed, it's a feat and a kind of resonance compared to everything we have been through in recent months.
"The players seized on this injustice which has nailed us to seventh place [in Ligue 1]. We are making results, we had to beat this team.
"It was excellent coaching from Rudi. I think of all our supporters who find pride again."