Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lyon president pays tribute to Rudi Garcia after shock Man City scalp

By Ryan Benson
Rudi Garcia

Lisbon, August 16: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas paid tribute to coach Rudi Garcia following the surprise 3-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Manchester City.

The Ligue 1 side were outsiders for the contest in Lisbon despite progressing past Juventus in the previous round, but they produced a memorable victory.

Maxwel Cornet opened the scoring in the first half as City appeared uneasy with Guardiola's altered set-up and starting XI, choosing to go with a back three.

Kevin De Bruyne levelled deep into the second period, but howlers from Ederson led to Moussa Dembele netting twice in the closing stages to secure a famous win for Lyon.

It takes them to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years and Aulas believes the achievement vindicates the decision to appoint Garcia in October after a shambolic start to the season under Sylvinho.

"It's a huge achievement, well done to Rudi, Juninho [Pernambucano, sporting director] and to the players who were magnificent," an emotional Aulas told RMC Sport.

"We are living fantastic moments, I'm very happy. It's great to have been able to string together a qualification against Juve and then against City.

"We know they [Juve and City] are fantastic powers. We feel that normally this team [City] should have progressed, it's a feat and a kind of resonance compared to everything we have been through in recent months.

"The players seized on this injustice which has nailed us to seventh place [in Ligue 1]. We are making results, we had to beat this team.

"It was excellent coaching from Rudi. I think of all our supporters who find pride again."

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue