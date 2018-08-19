Lyon set to beat Celtic for Jason Denayer

Bengaluru, August 19: Manchester City's Belgian defender Jason Denayer is set to join French club Lyon giving a major blow Scottish giants Celtic who were also interested in him.
The Belgium international appeared set for a permanent move to Galatasaray after two seasons on loan, only for talks to break down.
The 23-year-old has now snubbed interest from former loan club Celtic to agree a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit. Lyon swooped to land the centre-back following talks earlier in the week after they failed to land Benfica star Ruben Dias.
Club president Jean-Michel Aulas said: "Our new player is a Belgium international who has won the league with Galatasaray.
"He has plenty of references. Yes, it could well be Jason Denayer.
"Will he join us soon? He is in Lyon at the moment. Matters have moved on as we received a refusal from Benfica after talking to them for a month.
"As that avenue came to an end, we negotiated with Manchester City for two days.
"I think we will be able to announce we have signed a defender."
City signed Denayer from Belgium's JMG Academy in 2013 but he could never make it to the first-team fold of the Cityzens in the long run.
He spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan to Sunderland and had two separate seasons in Turkey with Galatasaray as well as his year at Celtic Park.
Still just 23 years of age, Denayer has plenty of years left in his locker and could prove to be a brilliant player for an ambitious side like Lyon who had a brilliant last season.
Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 last season, meaning that they have already booked their spot in the 2018-19 Champions League campaign.