Madrid dream of Courtois could turn reality as Chelsea enter Alisson race

London, June 4: Chelsea’s shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois could be close to completing a deal to his dream club Real Madrid than ever during the January transfer window. The Belgian keeper had expressed his desire to move back to the city where his family lives . Chelsea are now willing to let go of the Belgian as they enter the race for Liverpool’s primary priority for the next season - Alisson Becker.
Although having the formidable attack of Salah, Mane and Firmino, Liverpool have been struggling with defensive woes all season with the goalkeeper issue being at the heart of the problem. Their primary keeper Lloris Karius even cost them the Champions League title a week ago with two errors. Liverpool have resorted to signing Alisson from AS Roma in January. However, their PL rivals Chelsea have now entered the race to replace their No 1 custodian.
Courtois recently hinted that his future was uncertain when he said "we'll see what is going to happen after the World Cup", following Chelsea's FA Cup triumph at Wembley. Still a year left on his contract, Chelsea have now stopped working on an extension and willing to sell him through transfer window fearing to lose him for free in 2019.
Thibaut arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014 after Chelsea terminated his loan deal. He has been the number one choice keeper since the departure of Petr Cech. However, Courtois has admitted that he misses Madrid, where his family lives. Real Madrid have also shown interest in signing a new goalkeeper following a small slump in form from Keylor Navas, and the Belgian is one of the few names that Los Blancos are willing to consider.
Alisson, on the other hand, has had a revealing season with Roma and is also a target for Real Madrid.
