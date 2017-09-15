Mahmoud Al Amna recalls tough times in Syria

Bengaluru, September 15: Even after being out of his country for last seven years he sometimes seems unnerved while thinking about his past in his own country, Syria. He is the new foreign football star of East Bengal, Mohmoud Al Amna who is already being compared to Majid Baskar, the Iranian superstar whose mesmerizing football created additional passion among the football lovers in 1980s.
Amna was born in Aleppo in Syria and when he spoke about his childhood on Wednesday (September 13) at his temporary residence in Kolkata, the 34-year old midfielder said, “We were growing up in a beautiful atmosphere in Aleppo. We used to study. We used to play football spontaneously. We never have to face any social obstruction while urging to continue with football.
"My father, who wanted me to establish my career in academics, also encouraged me to continue playing football. But all on a sudden everything changed. It was not only Aleppo, the whole country turned out to a valley of death following the civil war!
"My cousin brother had died. My football mates who used to play with me almost every day had died. I still become scared whenever I think of that dreadful past.”
The midfielder however was compelled by his family members to escape to Egypt before the civil war started in full-fledged manner.
Amna clarified that and said, “I got an offer from an Iranian premier club Al Ahan just around eight months before the blood-shed started in Aleppo. But each of my family members was in Aleppo. Naturally despite having rescued myself I became sleepless in anxiety for my family members. Depression gradually started dominating me.”
Amna was saved from this psychological disease finally by his wife Nadim’s love and care.
Amna added, “She has been my mentor since we first met in Egypt four years ago before the marriage. She was so inspirational and encouraging that I again started gaining confidence. My wife had brought my football back to me.
"That is why, after reaching Kolkata I asked East Bengal club officials to do the first important job that to make arrangement so that Nadim and my daughters can join me here. I am happy now.”