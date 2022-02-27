Everton 0-1 Manchester City: Foden rescues vital win in title race as Rodri gets late VAR reprieve

Liverpool, February 27: Manchester City avoided giving Liverpool further encouragement in the Premier League title race as Phil Foden's late winner rescued a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.
Pep Guardiola's were seemingly struggling to bounce back from their 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham last weekend, but Foden struck eight minutes from time to time to ensure the champions went six points clear again.
Everton were more dangerous in the first half but could not make the most of their opportunities.
Results | Points Table | Fixtures
City were initially having similar struggles until Foden pounced on Michael Keane's defensive error, and the visitors somehow escaped a late penalty concession when Rodri was not penalised for handball in the area.
Pre-match focus at Goodison Park centred on tributes to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, with the public's reaction all the more poignant in the presence of Ukraine internationals Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko.
The Club, players and fans are together in standing with Ukraine.
pic.twitter.com/7v0xXYF8Iu Everton (@Everton) February 26, 2022
The contest itself took a little while to capture the imagination, but it was Everton who first went close, with Jonjoe Kenny slamming into the side-netting.
Richarlison should have done better with a close-range snapshot shortly after, hammering it straight at Ederson, who then watched Anthony Gordon's 25-yard free-kick fly agonisingly over on the stroke of half-time.
City livened up at the other end in the second half as Foden, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all tested Jordan Pickford in a short period.
But he was helpless as Foden capitalised on Keane's inability to cut out a deflected pass to break the deadlock.
Everton might have been given the chance to level from the spot, but neither referee Paul Tierney nor the VAR felt the need to punish Rodri for handling in City's box.
What does it mean? City breathe a sigh of relief
City's defeat to Spurs and then Liverpool's win over Leeds United in midweek saw the gap at the top reduced to three points - when proceedings here looked to be heading for stalemate, the Reds would have moved to within one point with a win in their game in hand. But City got the job done, with Everton's one minor error at the back duly punished in ruthless fashion.
Until then, a draw would not have hugely flattered Everton, who were hardly on the end of an onslaught, but City's quality ultimately told as the Toffees were left with their lowest points tally (22) after 24 games since 1929-30.
Pickford the pick of the bunch
While it took City a while to break Everton down, they may well have broken through earlier were it not for Pickford, who made seven saves in this match. He did his bit, unfortunately his hard work was for nothing after Keane's error.
Sterling fails to sparkle
Raheem Sterling was very quiet during his 77 minutes on the pitch. While he did manage to record one key pass, he did not attempt a single shot and had the fewest touches (29) of City's outfield starters.
Key Opta Facts
- City have won each of their last 10 matches against Everton in all competitions, making it Guardiola's joint-longest winning run against an opponent in his managerial career.
- Everton have won just two of their last 18 Premier League matches since the start of October. Their nine points in this time is the fewest of any side in the division since October.
- City have won 15 of their last 17 Premier League games (D1 L1), also winning nine of their last 10 away from home (D1).
- Only against Portsmouth (13 between 1947 and 1956) have Everton ever lost more consecutive league matches in their history than their current run of nine consecutive Premier League defeats to City.
- Foden has scored 10 of his last 12 Premier League goals away from home. He has scored three goals against Everton in the competition, only netting more versus Brighton and Hove Albion (four).
What's next?
City go to Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Tuesday (March 1), before welcoming neighbours Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium five days later in the Premier League. Everton face Boreham Wood in the FA Cup on Thursday (March 3) and then go to Tottenham on March 7.