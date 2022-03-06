Man City 'definitely' need a striker, says Guardiola ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester, March 6: Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that Manchester City are in need of a striker.
The Citizens have not had an out-and-out attacker in the traditional sense since Sergio Aguero left the club at the end of last season.
Attempts to recruit a quality replacement last summer ultimately proved to be thwarted for Guardiola, with multiple offers for Harry Kane knocked back, among others.
An approach to Cristiano Ronaldo was also hijacked by neighbours Manchester United, who sealed a homecoming for the Portuguese from Juventus.
Since then, a host of players including Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have helped to plug the gap up front, while Ferran Torres was occasionally used before his move to Barcelona
While the lack of a traditional player in that role has not dented City's prospects this season, nor hindered their grip on the summit, Guardiola has admitted that City will look to recruit for the role again at the end of the campaign.
"I think the club needs a striker, definitely," the Spaniard said ahead of Sunday's derby clash with United.
"You say we play fantastically well without a striker because we are winning. When we are not winning, you say we need a striker.
"[You say] 'how do these guys play without a striker? In the Premier League you have to play with a striker'. So, we need a striker, I think the club is going to try [to buy one]."
City did purchase Julian Alvarez in January, before loaning him immediately back to River Plate, but it remains to be seen whether the Argentina international could be a long-term solution.