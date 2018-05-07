Man City legend Yaya Toure lined up by Premier League clubs

Bengaluru, May 7: Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure could stay in the Premier League after his contract ends this season with Everton and Huddersfield Town interested in signing him for free for the coming season, according to rumours.
The 34-year-old has been told by Pep Guardiola to pack his bags after the Spanish manager informed him that he will not be offered an extension of his current deal. Guardiola recently said: “He will not stay next season, the Brighton game we will give him what he deserves. One of the most beautiful farewells a player can receive.
“Yaya Toure came here when this idea for the club started, and what we are in this moment is thanks to what this guy has done. We cannot forget the period from Roberto Mancini, and especially Manuel Pellegrini, Yaya was the key, key, key player.That’s why we are delighted to prepare for Sunday’s game , for our celebration, and after for Yaya.”
The Ivory Coast international reportedly has offers from Chinese league as well as a move to MLS, with City's sister club New York FC also going around.
However, according to reports, the midfielder is reportedly not eager to move from top-tier football so early as he feels he is still fit enough to meet top-flight demands.
The player also apparently believes that he has a lot more to offer to the Premier League and thus any big-money move away from England does not attract him as of now.
Therefore with Toure's family living in the North West of England, three Premier League sides could attract the player for free with the likes of Burnley, Everton and Huddersfield Town and as per reports two of them, Everton and Huddersfield have already contacted the player over a transfer.
Out of three, a move to the Merseyside Blue will be good addition for the player as they are the most prestigious club of the three, with the biggest budget, however if he somehow also moves to the other two, the veteran midfielder could be a big influence in the dressing room as well as on the field with his vast experience of top-tier football.
The Ivorian established himself as a City legend since his £24m move from Barcelona in 2010. The former Barcelona player has made 315 Premier League appearances during his time with the club, scoring 79 goals with 50 assists to his name and has won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.