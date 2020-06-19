Football
Guardiola confirms Sane will leave Man City after rejecting contract offer

By Peter Hanson

London, June 19: Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City after Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany winger has rejected the club's offer of a new contract.

Sane, 24, has repeatedly linked with a return to the Bundesliga and a deal was said to be close to being struck with Bayern Munich last August before he sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in City's Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

Rumours of a move to the Allianz Arena have continued to persist throughout his recovery, though City attempted to convince Sane to extend his deal, which runs out in June 2021.

City boss Guardiola confirmed Sane has turned down the club's offer and will depart the Etihad Stadium, whether that be in the next transfer window or at the end of his deal.

"Leroy said he doesn't want to extend his contract. It means he wants to leave and it is going to happen this summer or at the end of the contract," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"The club talked to me a few times, offered him two or three times to extend his contract, he rejected his contract so he wants to play at another club.

"I think everybody knows and if at the end of this season an agreement can be found he will leave. If not, he will leave at the end of his contract."

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
