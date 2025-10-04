Man United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Sunderland, newly promoted after a playoff victory over Sheffield United, sit 5th with 11 points, riding a four-game unbeaten streak (W2 D2), including a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Their solid defense and counter-attacking threat, led by Omar Alderete's recent winner, make them a tough test. However, they've won just once in 29 away Premier League games against Manchester clubs.
Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Maguire, de Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Talbi, Adingra; Isidor.
The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Kick-off time is 7:30 PM IST (October 4).
The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Sky Go app. Kick-off time is 3 PM BST (October 4).
The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on USA Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Peacock, FuboTV, or NBC.com. Kick-off time is 10 AM ET (October 4).
The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on Stan Sport for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 1 AM AEST (October 5).
The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on SuperSport or Canal+ for live TV broadcast or streamed live on DStv app. Kick-off time is 3 PM WAT (October 4).
The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on DAZN for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 4 PM CEST (October 4).