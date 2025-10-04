English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Man United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

By
Manchester United host Sunderland at Old Trafford on October 4, 2025, in a Premier League clash that could be crucial for manager Ruben Amorim.
United, languishing in 14th with 7 points from 6 games after a 3-1 defeat to Brentford, have defensive issues, conceding 11 goals, but lead the league with 92 shots. They're unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (W21 D3) and have won 22 of the last 30 league meetings with Sunderland (D6 L2).
Man United vs Sunderland

Sunderland, newly promoted after a playoff victory over Sheffield United, sit 5th with 11 points, riding a four-game unbeaten streak (W2 D2), including a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Their solid defense and counter-attacking threat, led by Omar Alderete's recent winner, make them a tough test. However, they've won just once in 29 away Premier League games against Manchester clubs.

Team News

Manchester United

  • Lisandro Martínez (knee) and Noussair Mazraoui (thigh) are out, with Martínez sidelined until late 2025.
  • Amad Diallo is back in training after compassionate leave and could play on the right.
  • Casemiro is available post-suspension, and Leny Yoro may feature from the bench.
  • Tyrell Malacia is back in training and in contention.
  • Altay Bayındır stays in goal despite recent mistakes.

Sunderland

  • No new injuries, with Nordi Mukiele fit.
  • Reinildo Mandava is suspended for his second of three games.
  • Long-term absentees include Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Aji Alese (shoulder, out another month), Habib Diarra (groin, until December), and Romaine Mundle (hamstring).
  • Luke O'Nien returns after a shoulder issue.

Man United vs Sunderland Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Maguire, de Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Talbi, Adingra; Isidor.

Man United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch Man United vs Sunderland in India?

The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Kick-off time is 7:30 PM IST (October 4).

Where to Watch Man United vs Sunderland in the UK?

The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Sky Go app. Kick-off time is 3 PM BST (October 4).

Where to Watch Man United vs Sunderland in the USA?

The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on USA Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Peacock, FuboTV, or NBC.com. Kick-off time is 10 AM ET (October 4).

Where to Watch Man United vs Sunderland in Australia?

The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on Stan Sport for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 1 AM AEST (October 5).

Where to Watch Man United vs Sunderland in Nigeria?

The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on SuperSport or Canal+ for live TV broadcast or streamed live on DStv app. Kick-off time is 3 PM WAT (October 4).

Where to Watch Man United vs Sunderland in Spain?

The Man United vs Sunderland match can be watched on DAZN for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 4 PM CEST (October 4).

Story first published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 18:35 [IST]
