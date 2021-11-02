Manchester United seek another win, Juve aim to seal qualification - Champions League in Opta numbers

Turin, November 2: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeking a second away victory in a week as the Champions League returns, with the 3-0 success at Tottenham on Saturday (October 30) being his first in six domestic games.
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri will also be hoping for a win to seal qualification from Group H with two games to spare, having lost back-to-back Serie A matches.
Bayern Munich and Chelsea will expect more of the same after they both won 4-0 against their opponents last time out in the Champions League.
Stats Perform pick out the key Opta facts ahead of Tuesday's Champions League action.
Atalanta v Manchester United: Ronaldo aiming to hurt Italians once more
United are looking to record their 150th victory in the European Cup/Champions League, which would make them the first English side to reach this milestone, and fourth overall after Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
Having failed to win in five domestic games prior to Sunday, pressure was starting to pile on Solskjaer. A third win in a row in the Champions League will boost confidence further.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to break Atalanta hearts as he did when he scored the winner in a 3-2 turnaround at Old Trafford on matchday three.
Since returning to United, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all three of his Champions League appearances – the last player to score in four consecutive appearances for the club in the competition was Ruud van Nistelrooy in April 2003.
3 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007 en route to winning the trophy with the Red Devils. Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/eEYYnJpGV0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2021
Juventus v Zenit Saint Petersburg: Allegri can cheer up Old Lady by sealing qualification
Things are not looking great for Juventus domestically, trailing Napoli and Milan at the top of Serie A by 16 points after Allegri's men were beaten by Sassuolo and Hellas Verona.
It has been a much smoother Champions League campaign so far, though, as the Turin side have won all three Group H games and will secure qualification to the knockout stage with a win against Zenit.
This will be Juve's 10th time facing Russian opponents in European competition, winning eight of the previous nine (D1) and they have kept six clean sheets.
Zenit are also winless in their past nine away games in the Champions League (D1 L8). This is their longest run without an away win in the European Cup/Champions League.
Malmo v Chelsea: Blues can expect more goals in Sweden
Chelsea will be confident of another comfortable win against Malmo to go within a point of sealing qualification to the knockout stage.
No team has conceded more goals than the Swedish side (11) in the Champions League this season, while only Besiktas (11.1) have a higher expected goals against total than their 8.7.
The holders are unbeaten in their seven meetings with Swedish teams to date, winning four and drawing three against them across all competitions. The past three have all been against Malmo, with each of them ending in Chelsea victories.
Malmo have lost seven of their eight previous games against English opponents in European competition, including each of the most recent four.
The only time they have avoided defeat in such games came against Nottingham Forest in September 1995, winning 2-1 in the UEFA Cup.
Bayern Munich v Benfica: Bundesliga champions to mark milestone with another win?
This clash with Benfica will be Bayern’s 500th game across all European competitions, becoming only the third team to reach this milestone, after Barcelona (587) and Real Madrid (575).
A win would not only be a fitting way to mark the occasion, but will also see them clinch qualification from Group E.
Bayern are unbeaten in all 11 of their meetings with Benfica in European competition, with eight of those ending in victories for the Bundesliga champions.
They have faced Benfica more times without losing than against any of their other opponents in European competition.
It is also set to be a historic night for Robert Lewandowski, who could be in line to make his 100th Champions League appearance.
The Poland striker has netted 78 goals in the competition to date, which is already the most by a player through their first 100 appearances in the Champions League.
18 – Robert Lewandowski is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to end on the winning side in 18 consecutive appearances. Winner. #FCBDYN #UCL pic.twitter.com/gB2TJ5DAKL— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 29, 2021
Other fixtures:
Dynamo Kiev v Barcelona
11 – Dynamo Kiev's last victory against a Spanish team in the Champions League came back in March 1999, beating Real Madrid 2-0 in a quarter-final clash. Since then, they have faced Spanish opponents on 11 occasions in the competition and failed to win all of them (D3 L8).
9 – Since the start of the 2018-19 season, no full-back has provided more assists in the Champions League than the nine from Barcelona's Jordi Alba. This is three times as many as any other current Barcelona player in the same period (Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, 3).
16 - Gerard Piquéhas scored 16 goals in the @ChampionsLeague (14 goals for @FCBarcelona), equalling Roberto Carlosas the highest-scoring defender in the competition’s history. Titan. pic.twitter.com/ofUrn33YL2— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 20, 2021
Villarreal v Young Boys
8 – Arnaut Danjuma has generated eight shots following carries (moving five or more metres with the ball) for Villareal in the Champions League this season (six shots and two chances created) – only Vinicius Junior (10) and Jack Grealish (9) have produced more.
10 – Young Boys have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 games in the European Cup/Champions League (W2 D1 L7), with their last one coming back in September 1986 versus Real Madrid (1-0).
Wolfsburg v Salzburg
1 – Wolfsburg have lost just one of their nine home matches in the Champions League (W6 D2) and remain unbeaten in six on home soil in the competition since a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in December 2009.
3 – Salzburg could become the first Austrian side to win three consecutive European Cup/Champions League matches since Rapid Vienna in 1982.
Sevilla v Lille
1 – Sevilla have only lost one of their past seven home games in the group stage of the Champions League (W4 D2), with that lone defeat coming against Chelsea in December 2020.
3 – Since scoring in six consecutive Champions League appearances between October 2012 and March 2013 for Galatasaray, Lille striker Burak Yilmaz has only scored in three of his past 20 appearances in the competition.