Manchester United ask for Lewandowski in Martial deal

Bengaluru, August 3: Manchester United are set to demand Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich as part of any deal for Anthony Martial.
The German giants have been keeping tabs on United’s French winger, and are keen on landing him this summer.
The Red Devils want at least £70m for the 22-year-old, but Bayern are not willing spend more than £50m.
United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of their Poland striker, and has tried to bring him to the club in the past also. And Old Trafford chiefs will try to land the 29-year-old in a player plus cash exchange.
Bayern are leading the race for Martial, but he wants to stay in the Premier League after the birth of his son Swan. That has put both Chelsea and Tottenham on alert.
United do not want to sell to another English side, despite fining him £180,000 for going AWOL from their US pre-season tour.
A source said: “Bayern are still keen and United have been after Lewandowski for a long time and want him.
“His agent is close to Jose and United and he is keeping them both in the loop along with Real Madrid.
“This is all down to whether he wants to go and Bayern are happy for him to leave. It’s up in the air.
“Bayern want Martial to take over from Ribery but don’t want to pay the excessive fee being asked for.”
Lewandowski is also understood to have a soft spot for Manchester after his brother lived and worked there a few years ago.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has insisted their star forward will not leave the club – but has thought about quitting.
He said: “He will not leave this club. We certainly don't want to let him go.
“It's true that Robert toys with going elsewhere. One thing is what he wants, and the other is what we want. It's our decision.
“Robert has a contract, I don't know how long, and will stay here as long as possible.”