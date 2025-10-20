English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Hansi Flick Reflects On How Managing Barcelona Has Changed Him Completely

Hansi Flick shares insights on how managing FC Barcelona has transformed him. Following mixed results in the Champions League and La Liga, he emphasises the importance of recent victories and the team's potential.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Hansi Flick reflects on how managing Barcelona has profoundly impacted him, as his team aims to regain momentum in the Champions League. After a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in their opening European match, Flick's squad faced a setback with a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. This was followed by an unexpected 4-1 defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga. However, they bounced back with a 2-1 win against Girona after the international break.

Barcelona currently holds the 16th position in the Champions League standings. Their upcoming opponents are ranked 29th and have yet to secure a win, having drawn with Pafos and lost to Arsenal. The match against Olympiacos will be their third encounter, following two meetings during the 2017-18 group stage where Barcelona won at home and drew away.

Flick Discusses Changes from Managing Barcelona

The recent victory over Girona was crucial for the team's morale, according to Flick. "The atmosphere in training has noticeably improved," he stated. He emphasised the importance of analysing matches, running more, and pressing better. Flick acknowledged Olympiacos' offensive strength and stressed the need for vigilance against their attackers.

Barcelona has maintained an impressive scoring record in the Champions League, netting at least one goal in their last 22 matches, totalling 58 goals. If they score on Tuesday, it will mark their second-longest scoring streak in the competition's history, trailing only a 29-game run from November 2009 to March 2012 under Pep Guardiola.

Flick has transformed Barcelona into one of Europe's most entertaining teams since taking charge last season. He now feels deeply connected to Catalonia. "Now I feel the emotions more; this club has changed me completely," said Flick. "I love Barca, I love the city of Barcelona and the people here. I give my all and live for the club."

Story first published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 19:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out