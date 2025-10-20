Football Hansi Flick Reflects On How Managing Barcelona Has Changed Him Completely Hansi Flick shares insights on how managing FC Barcelona has transformed him. Following mixed results in the Champions League and La Liga, he emphasises the importance of recent victories and the team's potential. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Hansi Flick reflects on how managing Barcelona has profoundly impacted him, as his team aims to regain momentum in the Champions League. After a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in their opening European match, Flick's squad faced a setback with a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. This was followed by an unexpected 4-1 defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga. However, they bounced back with a 2-1 win against Girona after the international break.

Barcelona currently holds the 16th position in the Champions League standings. Their upcoming opponents are ranked 29th and have yet to secure a win, having drawn with Pafos and lost to Arsenal. The match against Olympiacos will be their third encounter, following two meetings during the 2017-18 group stage where Barcelona won at home and drew away.

The recent victory over Girona was crucial for the team's morale, according to Flick. "The atmosphere in training has noticeably improved," he stated. He emphasised the importance of analysing matches, running more, and pressing better. Flick acknowledged Olympiacos' offensive strength and stressed the need for vigilance against their attackers.

Barcelona has maintained an impressive scoring record in the Champions League, netting at least one goal in their last 22 matches, totalling 58 goals. If they score on Tuesday, it will mark their second-longest scoring streak in the competition's history, trailing only a 29-game run from November 2009 to March 2012 under Pep Guardiola.

Flick has transformed Barcelona into one of Europe's most entertaining teams since taking charge last season. He now feels deeply connected to Catalonia. "Now I feel the emotions more; this club has changed me completely," said Flick. "I love Barca, I love the city of Barcelona and the people here. I give my all and live for the club."