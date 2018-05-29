Manchester City closing in on £75m signing of Riyad Mahrez

Bengaluru, May 29: Premier League champions Manchester City are closing in on a £75million deal for Riyad Mahrez with reports suggesting a move could be completed this week.
A number of outlets in England are reporting this as the Cityzens look close to landing their long-term target whom they failed to sign in January.
Leicester City have been in talks with the Premier League champions since January when they rejected an offer of £50m plus winger Patrick Roberts, who the Citizens valued at £15m.
Leicester had wanted £80m in cash, with the offer for Mahrez having come very close to the transfer deadline.
The two clubs are believed to have agreed a fee of £75m, with £60m up front and another £15m in add-ons, and the Daily Mail report the deal could get wrapped up this week.
The Foxes are also said to be in talks over a deal to bring Roberts to the King Power Stadium, but in a move not connected to the Mahrez deal as of now.
The Leicester Mercury reported last week that a deal for Mahrez to join Man City had been expected to get done quickly when the transfer window opened on May 17, only for it to get delayed because of a dispute over agent fees.
It is almost a year since Mahrez first announced his desire to leave the King Power Stadium despite withdrawing his transfer request earlier this month, it looks like the Algeria international is finally set to leave the club.
Meanwhile, Roberts has returned to Man City after spending two and a half years on loan at Celtic.
He is also a left-footed right winger with brilliant close control and technical ability but he is yet to reach the heights of the Algerian.
The 21-year-old suffered an injury-hit campaign this season, missing much of Celtic’s march to the Scottish Premiership title with a thigh problem and making just 12 starts in all competitions.
However, he shone the season before with 11 goals and 19 assists.
Riyad Mahrez has the ability to add a lot to the already strong Manchester City side that won the Premier League this season with 100 points which is a record to date in England.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.