Man City's Angelino joins RB Leipzig on loan

By Daniel Lewis
AngelinoA
Angelino has found starts hard to come by since re-joining Manchester City and will spend the remainder of 2019-20 with RB Leipzig.

London, January 31: Manchester City left-back Angelino has been loaned to Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig until the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has been limited to just four Premier League starts since re-joining City in July following a season with Eredivisie side PSV.

He has not featured at all in the league since a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on December 7, being restricted to three cup appearances since then.

Leipzig confirmed on Friday the defender will spend the remainder of 2019-20 at the Red Bull Arena, and it has been reported they have an option to make the move permanent for €30million (£25m).

Angelino originally joined City's academy in 2013 and spent time on loan with New York City, Girona, Real Mallorca and NAC Breda during his first spell at the club.

Leipzig are one point clear of Bayern Munich at the Bundesliga summit and have already brought in Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb this month.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old midfielder Stefan Ilsanker and Matheus Cunha exited Leipzig on deadline day.

Ilsanker completed a move from to Eintracht Frankfurt on a two-and-a-half-year deal, while Cunha signed a long-term contract at Hertha Berlin.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
