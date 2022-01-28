Manchester City defender Kyle Walker hit with three-match UEFA ban

Manchester, January 28: Kyle Walker has been hit with a three-match ban by UEFA following his red card in Manchester City's loss to RB Leipzig last month.
The England full-back was dismissed for a crude hack on Andre Silva late in a game that City went on to lose 2-1.
Pep Guardiola's side had already qualified for the round of 16, but will now be without Walker for both legs against Sporting CP.
UEFA confirmed the sanction in a statement on Friday, with Walker's actions described as an "assault".
83. Walker is shown a red card.— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 7, 2021
🔴 2-1 🔵 #ManCity
The 31-year-old will also miss the first leg of the quarter-finals, should City progress to that stage.
Walker became the second-oldest Englishman to be sent off in a Champions League game, after Paul Scholes for Manchester United against Roma in April 2007 (32 years, 139 days).