Manchester City inching closer on deal for attacker, a good signing?

Kolkata, July 31: If reports in England are to be believed, Manchester City are inching closer on the signing of Ferran Torres from La Liga side Valencia.
The finances reportedly involved in the deal i.e. £21.2 million looks like a bargain for the quality Torres has on offering and it looks like a sensational piece of business by the Cityzens.
Considering how hurt Pep Guardiola is right now having missed out on the opportunity to bag a hat-trick of Premier League titles, it is pretty much given that he will leave no stones unturned in his quest to bring the crown back and signing Torres is a clear indication of his hunger.
Torres is exactly the kind of player who can provide what the Cityzens have missed in Leroy Sane's absence this campaign. The Spaniard would offer a completely new dimension to Guarduola next season if the Cityzens can wrap up his signature.
Valencia have produced some world-class footballers in the past and that illustrious list includes David Silva.
And, Torres looks like the next big thing from that conveyor belt of talents. Despite Valencia struggling in La Liga this season, Torres has been the rare shining shining light for Los Ches.
Also, it is worth noting that the Spaniard has already made 97 appearances by the age of 20 for an elite club in one of the top five leagues in Europe and very few players achieve such a feat.
Thanks to regular first-team exposure, his development has been rapid and despite his team's dismal run of form, he is still regarded as one of the biggest talents in Europe at the moment and is seen as the future of Spain. This experience will certainly help the youngster if he makes a move to a club like Manchester City where he can learn from one of the greatest managers of all time in Guardiola.