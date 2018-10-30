Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea set Premier League record

By
Manchester City remain unbeaten along with Chelsea and Liverpool in Premier League
Manchester City remain unbeaten along with Chelsea and Liverpool in Premier League

London, October 30: Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have set a Premier League record by remaining unbeaten after the first 10 rounds of fixtures.

Champions City romped to the Premier League title last term and moved back to the top of the table with a 1-0 Wembley win over Tottenham on Monday (October 29).

But they look set to face stronger competition if they are to defend their crown, with Liverpool also having won eight of their 10 matches so far.

Chelsea, champions in 2016-17 and resurgent under new coach Maurizio Sarri, are only two points further back after Sunday's thumping 4-0 win at Burnley.

And although Arsenal's seven-match winning streak came to an end with a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, Unai Emery has the Gunners in the hunt.

Following their home defeat to City, Spurs are in fifth place and behind rivals Arsenal - who host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (November 3) - by only a single point.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: TOT 0 - 1 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue