Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 2: Milivojevic on the spot as Gunners' winning run ends

London, October 28: Luka Milivojevic twice held his nerve from the penalty spot as Granit Xhaka went from hero to zero in Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.
The Palace captain was denied from 12 yards by Jordan Pickford in last weekend's defeat at Everton but stepped up to put Roy Hodgson's struggling side in front in first-half stoppage time.
Wayne Hennessey could only touch Xhaka's venomous free-kick into the top corner six minutes after the restart and the Palace goalkeeper just failed to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from turning home his ninth of the season at the back post.
The ball was turned Aubameyang's way when Alexandre Lacazette clearly handled a right-wing corner, meaning there was a sense of justice being done when Xhaka - playing in an unfamiliar left-back role - crudely brought down Wilfried Zaha and Milivojevic denied Arsenal a 12th consecutive win.
Zaha was the familiar inspiration for Palace's promising start - cutting inside Shkodran Mustafi to drive against the base of the post before his impudent flick released Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend shooting wastefully wide from the left-back's 16th-minute cross.
11 - Since the start of 2014-15, only Jamie Vardy (13) has won more penalties in the Premier League than Wilfried Zaha (11 - level with Raheem Sterling). Tripped. #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/mIx26YZ7Ph— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 28 October 2018
Arsenal settled and Hector Bellerin's hesitation in the Palace box allowed a combination of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mamadou Sakho to make a goal-saving block.
Mustafi's defending was not so judicious in the final minute of the half as he needlessly lunged in on Cheikhou Kouyate, leaving Milivojevic to atone for his Goodison Park woe.
The Palace skipper was culpable when Arsenal drew level, clumsily bringing down Lucas Torreira on the right-hand corner of the box for Xhaka to perform his dead-ball heroics.
Aubameyang's showed supreme poaching instincts five-minutes later, at which point Palace's anger was directed towards Lacazette's handball.
Palace substitute Max Meyer cracked a shot against the outside of the near post but Arsenal were holding out effectively until Zaha preyed on Xhaka's discomfort seven minutes from time.