Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 2: Milivojevic on the spot as Gunners' winning run ends

By
Luka Milivojevic converts from the spot to salvage a point for Crystal Palace
Luka Milivojevic converts from the spot to salvage a point for Crystal Palace

London, October 28: Luka Milivojevic twice held his nerve from the penalty spot as Granit Xhaka went from hero to zero in Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Results | Points Table

The Palace captain was denied from 12 yards by Jordan Pickford in last weekend's defeat at Everton but stepped up to put Roy Hodgson's struggling side in front in first-half stoppage time.

Wayne Hennessey could only touch Xhaka's venomous free-kick into the top corner six minutes after the restart and the Palace goalkeeper just failed to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from turning home his ninth of the season at the back post.

1
987684

The ball was turned Aubameyang's way when Alexandre Lacazette clearly handled a right-wing corner, meaning there was a sense of justice being done when Xhaka - playing in an unfamiliar left-back role - crudely brought down Wilfried Zaha and Milivojevic denied Arsenal a 12th consecutive win.

Zaha was the familiar inspiration for Palace's promising start - cutting inside Shkodran Mustafi to drive against the base of the post before his impudent flick released Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend shooting wastefully wide from the left-back's 16th-minute cross.

Arsenal settled and Hector Bellerin's hesitation in the Palace box allowed a combination of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mamadou Sakho to make a goal-saving block.

Mustafi's defending was not so judicious in the final minute of the half as he needlessly lunged in on Cheikhou Kouyate, leaving Milivojevic to atone for his Goodison Park woe.

The Palace skipper was culpable when Arsenal drew level, clumsily bringing down Lucas Torreira on the right-hand corner of the box for Xhaka to perform his dead-ball heroics.

Aubameyang's showed supreme poaching instincts five-minutes later, at which point Palace's anger was directed towards Lacazette's handball.

Palace substitute Max Meyer cracked a shot against the outside of the near post but Arsenal were holding out effectively until Zaha preyed on Xhaka's discomfort seven minutes from time.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GOA 4 - 2 PUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 21:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue