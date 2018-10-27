Premier League Wrap: Mane at the double to blow Bluebirds away

London, October 27: Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane scored twice in a routine 4-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday (October 27).
Mohamed Salah gave the Reds an early lead, moving on to seven goals for the season following his midweek brace against Red Star Belgrade.
Cardiff showed a touch more ambition after half-time, although Mane finished emphatically in the 65th minute before Callum Paterson became the first visiting player to score at Anfield in the Premier League since February.
Xherdan Shaqiri settled any nerves by crowning a lively cameo with a crisp 84th-minute finish and Mane added further gloss, matching Salah's haul of seven for the season and putting Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten side three points clear of champions Manchester City, who take on Tottenham on Monday.
Rafael Benitez and Newcastle United are still waiting for their first win of the season after they battled to a dour 0-0 draw at fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.
Newcastle went into Saturday's contest bottom of the table with just two points to their name, a close-season dominated by Benitez's complaints over a lack of transfer funds followed by a tricky start that has seen them face five of last season's top six in their opening nine games.
However, last weekend's 1-0 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion did little to suggest results will improve against a lower calibre of opposition and they were second best throughout against a Southampton side that has found life similarly difficult so far this campaign.
Mohamed Elyounoussi and Mario Lemina had the best chances to give Southampton a result few would have argued with but, after a frustrating first half, they ran out of ideas and were left to settle for a stalemate that will not do much to ease the pressure on Mark Hughes.
Huddersfield Town's wait for a Premier League win continues after goals from Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success inspired Watford to a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
David Wagner's side – who have now failed to win in 10 games this season – fell behind after 10 minutes when Pereyra took advantage of some generous defending to dance his way into the penalty area and coolly finish past Jonas Lossl for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Deulofeu doubled the Hornets' advantage nine minutes later with a fine run and finish as Javi Gracia's side threatened to put the game out of sight before half-time.
Watford had to wait until the 80th minute to truly put the result beyond doubt, however, as Success fired in from close range to seal a second consecutive Premier League win and prolong the Terriers' wait for their first of the campaign.
Wilfred Ndidi's late deflected strike salvaged a 1-1 Premier League draw for Leicester City against 10-man West Ham at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Fabian Balbuena had earlier handed the Hammers a first-half lead, scoring his first goal for the club following his move from Corinthians with a close-range finish.
Their cause was made more difficult in the 38th minute when Mark Noble received a straight red card for raking his studs down Ndidi's calf.
Manuel Pellegrini's side looked like they would withstand Noble's moment of madness, but Ndidi's 89th-minute strike took a significant deflection off Balbuena and spun into Lukasz Fabianski's top corner to ensure a share of the spoils.