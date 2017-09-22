Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan escapes major knee injury

Manchester, Sep 22: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has again injured his knee after returning to football after nine months, however, manager Guardiola and club both have confirmed that the injury is not serious and the midfielder will be back again within a couple of weeks.
The midfielder was making his first competitive start since December following tearing his knee ligament.
However, during the game, the German midfielder was tackled from behind by Brom defensive midfielder Claudio Yacob who later scored the Baggies' equalizer.
Gundogan was seen in immense pain immediately after the challenge and had to limp off the field for the rest of the match. However, following their 2-1 victory, Guardiola at press conference suggested that he does not think the injury is serious and he hopes to see him soon in the field.
"I think it's not serious, it's not eight months, but a little injury. Unfortunately, the action is tough. He will be back soon hopefully. Tomorrow we will make a test. The physio and doctor told me it's not a big issue. I'll have to review (Yacob's tackle). It's from behind but I don't know if he touched the ball or not. I didn't see the image. Fortunately, Gundogan is coming back soon.
"I suffer for him. He was on the grass and at that moment you think the wrong situation. You can't imagine, for eight months, to be fighting every day alone."
Later on, a scan on his left knee was done by his club's medical team and after the reports arrived, the club announced that he is expected back in training within days after tests revealed his latest knee injury is not serious.
“It is too early at this stage to give an exact time frame on his absence, but he is expected to be back on the training field in the coming days,” said City in a statement.
The midfielder also then tweeted to assure his fans posting: "Hi all, thank you for all your messages! I'm happy to tell you my injury is nothing serious and I hope to be back soon on the pitch!"
Gundogan came to City from Borussia Dortmund last season however his most of the playing time has been hampered by series of injuries till now.