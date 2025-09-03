Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan

India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

BAN vs NED Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Football Manchester City Committed To Serious Challenge For Women's Super League Title In 2025-26 Season Khadija Shaw declares Manchester City's determination to compete for the Women's Super League title in the upcoming season after last year's struggles. With a new manager and renewed focus, City aims to improve their performance and challenge for top honours. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester City is determined to make a strong comeback in the Women's Super League after finishing fourth last season. Khadija Shaw, a key player for the team, has expressed their commitment to challenging for the title. Last season, City faced setbacks due to injuries and inconsistency, ending 17 points behind Chelsea and missing out on the Champions League. Manager Gareth Taylor was also dismissed during the campaign.

Shaw, despite her limited playtime due to injuries, managed to finish as the joint top scorer with 12 goals alongside Arsenal's Alessia Russo. She emphasised that this season is all about business and seriousness in achieving their goals. "We left games last season knowing results slipped through our fingers," Shaw told Sky Sports. "We suffered from injuries but I'm not one to make excuses. We weren't good enough."

City has appointed Andree Jeglertz as their new manager, who brings a more direct style of play. Shaw believes this approach will help them be more effective on the field. "With Andre, it's about how we can put ourselves in the best position going forward," she said. Jeglertz aims to give players freedom while focusing on winning strategies.

Shaw is confident that if they execute Jeglertz's plans correctly, they can become an unstoppable force. "If we can get it right on the pitch, we can be deadly," she added. The team is focused on fine-tuning details to ensure success in their upcoming matches.

According to Opta's supercomputer predictions, Manchester City is expected to finish ahead of Arsenal but still behind Chelsea this season. Shaw's impressive record of scoring every 74 minutes was unmatched across top domestic leagues in Spain, France, and Germany last year. Her performance will be crucial for City's improvement and title challenge.

The team's first match in the Women's Super League is against defending champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday. This game will set the tone for City's campaign as they aim to reclaim their status among the league's top contenders.