Manchester City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Guardiola's side progress despite disappointing draw

By Daniel Lewis
Manor Solomon
Manor Solomon cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan's opener to earn Shakhtar Donetsk a point at Manchester City

London, November 27: Manchester City progressed to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League for a seventh season running despite playing out a 1-1 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

In the absence of injured club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola's men produced a flat display that saw them fail to get out of first gear for large parts.

Even after edging in front 11 minutes into the second period through Ilkay Gundogan, City - saved by a brilliant Fernandinho goal-line clearance in the opening period - could not kick on.

Substitute Manor Solomon hit back for Shakhtar with just over 20 minutes remaining to make it back-to-back Group C draws for City, though top spot was secured thanks to Dinamo Zagreb's defeat at Atalanta.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
