Manchester City Secures Gianluigi Donnarumma From PSG In £26 Million Transfer Deal

Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Manchester City from Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer valued at approximately £26 million (€30 million). The Italian goalkeeper has committed to a five-year contract, ensuring his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2030. Donnarumma played an integral part in PSG's successful treble-winning season, which included victories in the Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France.

During his time with PSG, Donnarumma made 104 appearances in Ligue 1 after transferring from AC Milan in 2021. He achieved 32 clean sheets during this period. In PSG's historic Champions League campaign, he participated in all 15 matches and managed six clean sheets. Despite his contributions, PSG decided to release him following the acquisition of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

With Ederson departing for Fenerbahce, Manchester City seized the opportunity to sign Donnarumma on Monday. The Italian expressed his excitement about joining the club, stating on Man City's website: "To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me." He praised the team's world-class talent and leadership under Pep Guardiola.

Donnarumma shared his admiration for Manchester City over the years and expressed his eagerness to play for them. "This is a club every player in world football would love to join," he said. He looks forward to meeting his new teammates, staff, and fans while playing at the Etihad Stadium.

The goalkeeper will don the number 99 shirt at Manchester City, a nod to the number he wore when he started his career at AC Milan. Donnarumma is enthusiastic about what lies ahead and promises to give everything to help the club achieve further success.

"I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the club achieve even more success," he stated. His arrival marks a significant addition to Manchester City's squad as they aim for continued triumphs under Guardiola's guidance.