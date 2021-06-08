Manchester City want £10m Fulham defender: A shrewd addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad?

Bengaluru, June 8: Manchester City are targeting a surprise move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson during the summer transfer window, as per reports in England.
It is believed that the Premier League champions wants more cover in the left-back area and looking to avail a cut-price deal for the relegated defender.
Robinson's last season in Premier League
The 23-year-old fared well in what was his debut Premier League campaign, making 28 appearances. The youngster although failed to help the London outfit avoid relegation but it did not harm his reputation much as a player. He was quick and agile and made some dangerous runs with the ball down the left flank. He averaged 1.6 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 1.9 clearances, 1.0 crosses, and 1.0 key passes in the last Premier League campaign which was quite impressive.
Transfer Fee
The 11-times US international has a contract until 2024 with Fulham but it is understood that a fee in the region of £10 million could be enough for him to sign for the PL winners.
Good move for City?
Benjamin Mendy has struggled to impress during his time at the Etihad Stadium. It is understood that Guardiola is exploring the option to offload him this summer and weigh his options on bringing in someone who would provide some healthy competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko or Joao Cancelo for a left-back slot in his system.
The 23-year-old US talent may not be one of the best around, however has shown promises. He is yet to hit his prime and there is still plenty of time for him to turn his career around for the better. In that aspect, none could be better than Guardiola for further development. For a cut-price deal around, approximately £10 million he could definitely be a shrewd addition for cheap.