Manchester City want long-term Manchester United target Alex Sandro

London, Oct 25: Premier League holders Manchester City are considering a move for Juventus superstar left-back Alex Sandro. The Brazil left-back, 27, has spent the last three seasons with the Old Lady, winning three Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles.

The Brazilian international impressed on Tuesday (October 23) night to help Juventus grind out a 1-0 Champions League win against Manchester United. The pacey defender thwarted Marcus Rashford as the Italians delivered a defensive masterclass against Jose Mourinho's side.

And Manchester City scouts are understood to have made the short trip to Old Trafford to check out ex-Porto star Sandro. Chelsea have previously shown interest in the 12-cap international as well as City's local rivals Manchester United.

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in January as the Brazilian left-back is said to be hoping to be reunited with his ex-Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo. That would open the door for Sandro to leave the Turin club, who value him at around £50million.

He is under contract until 2020, and has played 126 times for Juventus till date scoring nine goals. Sandro is a bombarding full-back who loves to venture forward which Pep Guardiola loves from his full-backs.

However, the Cityzens already have Benjamin Mendy in that position who is also a world-class left-back and an attacking one just like Sandro. And it would be unlikely that either Sandro or Mendy would be happy with a place on the bench at the Etihad.

So, realistically the rumour makes little sense but at the same time, Mendy has had injury troubles since he moved to Manchester and that might be a reason behind Guardiola looking for an alternative.

    Thursday, October 25, 2018, 11:26 [IST]
