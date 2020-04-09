Manchester City want Milan defender Theo Hernandez, a good deal?

Bengaluru, April 9: Premier League holders Manchester City are set to battle their local rivals Manchester United for the signature of AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez, if reports in England are to be believed. The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri last summer from Real Madrid and could be on his way out of San Siro in just a year.
Despite the Italian giants enduring yet another difficult season, Hernandez has had a phenomenal individual campaign and as a result, he is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in world football.
Both the Manchester clubs have already registered their interest in the 22-year-old Frenchman but they will have to stave off a lot of competition from across the continent if they have to sign the former Atletico Madrid youth graduate.
Spanish champions Barcelona and Italian champions Juventus are also believed to be in the race while French Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain are also looking to bring the Frenchman to the French capital. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also thought to be considering signing the full-back once again as a long-term replacement of Marcelo.
Theo Hernandez would be a brilliant acquisition by Manchester City and he could solve Manchester City's long term issue at left-back. In this article, we will look at the reasons why Manchester City should try everything to sign the 22-year-old.
Manchester City's long-term issues at left-back
Benjamin Mendy is one of the best left-backs in the world when going forward. He is an absolute treat to the eyes when bombarding down the left flank but the Frenchman has played only 46 games for the Cityzens since he signed for them back in 2017. The 25-year-old has become a liability due to his recurring injury problems and it is high time for Pep Guardiola to consider the future of the World Cup winner.
Theo Hernandez is three years younger than his compatriot and has shown that he can be a menace when bombing forward as well. The AC Milan full-back looks like a perfect full-back for the football Guardiola plays.
Modern-day fullback
Mendy is attacking wise one of the best full-backs of the game but he leaves plenty to be desired defensively. Theo Hernandez, on the contrary, despite being a force attacking wise, is solid defensively as well.
The Frenchman has averaged an average of 1.7 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.5 clearances per game for Milan this season. In his debut season for a struggling AC Milan side, he has been their best player on the pitch which is a really massive achievement. The Frenchman has the quality to challenge Liverpool's Andrew Robertson's status of being the best left-back in the Premier League.
A long-term prospect
In the last four years, Theo Hernandez has missed just six games with injuries which is an incredible figure. He is just 22 years of age and has already been at clubs like Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and AC Milan.
For a player of his age, he has certainly attained a lot more football education, awareness and insights of the game compared to most players. The Frenchman now needs to settle down and Manchester City is a perfect club for him as he can learn from one of the best managers of the modern era Pep Guardiola who can take his game to the next level.