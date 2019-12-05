Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Three talking points as Rashford drubs Mourinho's return

Bengaluru, Dec. 5: Manchester United produced one of their best performances of the season to hand their former manager Jose Mourinho's side Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.
Rashford got United off to the perfect start after his powerful shot beat Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post just six minutes into the encounter. Alli although made it 1-1 just ahead of half-time. United, however, were again dominant in the second half which earned them their second goal when Rashford went down under Moussa Sissoko's challenge in the penalty area and put it past Gazzaniga.
The win somehow eases the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United moved above Tottenham, to sixth on the table.
Here are the three major talking points of the game:
Rashford on fire
There may not be any better in-form player than Marcus Rashford in world football at the moment. Prior to the game the English forward has had 12 goals involvement in 12 and he increased the tally even further after scoring a brace. The 22-year-old was a constant threat down the left flank and both Aurier and Sanchez have had a hard time accommodating to his pace. This season more than 50 percent (5)of his 9 goals in the Premier League have come against big-six opposition and that tells a lot about his ongoing campaign.
Fred finally delivered when required
With Pogba Matic both out injured the last three months were an acid test for the Brazilian. Due to short of options in midfield, Solskjaer has had to put him in the lineup more often. He has had mixed time prior to the game, often impressive often error-prone however against his former boss, he finally delivered when it mattered the most. He was the driving force behind almost United's all movement from the middle of the pitch and even played an equally important part when Solskjaer needed his team to see the game out as well.
Dele Alli on song
Spurs may have struggled to maintain their winning form but one individual who cannot be accused of lack of energy is Dele Alli. The English midfielder so far looked to be rejuvenated under Mourinho and continued his brilliance with another sublime goal in this game. It was his fourth goal in as many games since Mourinho took charge.