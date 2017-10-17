Manchester United are looking to extend Phil Jones' contract

London, Oct 17: Manchester United are ready to reward their central defender Phil Jones a new contract which will make him one of the Premier League’s highest-paid defenders, according to reports.
Jones, whose current contract is set to expire in 2019, moved to Manchester United in 2011 for £17m from Blackburn Rovers.
The defender was a regular squad player under Sir Alex Ferguson, who also labelled him as England's best future centre back.
However, despite the initial good start to his career, the defender later failed to establish himself as a regular player and suffered multiple setbacks with injuries over the past couple of seasons. But, the 25-year-old has again rejuvenated himself in the Manchester United side this season and has delivered some magnificent performances this campaign.
He has been selected ahead of England teammate Chris Smalling and new signing Victor Lindelof and his partnership with teammate Eric Bailly has been a hit so far as the Red Devils have only conceded two goals so far in nine Premier League matches.
And to reward him with such performance, the Manchester giant reportedly set to offer him a whopping £150,000 a week deal which will put him in the same bracket as Chelsea's David Luiz and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.
After his scintillating form with his club, the English defender has also been recalled into Three Lions team and is also set to become a key part of Gareth Southgate’s England side which will travel to Russia for World Cup.
After missing two matches due to a ban from UEFA the defender is all set to feature again on the European circuit when the English side will travel to Portugal to face Benfica in the midweek Champions League fixture.
Mourinho's team has been still unbeaten in the tournament and already scored 7 goals in two matches and are at the top of their group and will be hoping to maintain the form to secure their participation in the next stage of the tournament.